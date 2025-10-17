₹2.6 crore cash, luxury cars, watches recovered from NHIDCL official in Guwahati

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Guwahati, in connection with an alleged ₹10 lakh bribery case, officials said on Wednesday. Cash seized

This cash and document seizures comes after CBI arrested Ropar DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar for demanding a bribe of ₹8 lakh from a scrap dealer through a private middleman.

"CBI conducted searches at the office and residential premises of Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Guwahati, who was arrested by the CBI on 14 October while accepting a bribe of ₹10 Lakh from a private person," the Delhi Police told ANI.

The probe unraveled huge cache of money, luxury cars, gold, imported liquor among other things.