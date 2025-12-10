5,000 fine on open burning of garbage, ban on coal use in tandoor across Delhi hotels as AQI spike continues

With air pollution concerns mounting in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that authorities have been asked to ensure a complete ban on open burning. Besides, a strict ban has been imposed on the use of coal and firewood in tandoors across all hotels, restaurants and open eateries in Delhi. Vehicles commute through the Rao Tula Ram Marg area covered in smog. (ANI Video Grab)

The chief minister also said that the district administration and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) can impose a fine of up to ₹5,000 on anyone found burning garbage in the open. "We humbly request all citizens not to burn waste in the open. Your small cooperation can bring about a big change," Gupta said in a tweet.

AQI improves, but stays ‘poor’

The measures came in the backdrop of alarming pollution levels in the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering in the 'very poor' category for days now. The air quality improved slightly on Tuesday with an AQI of 291 in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. However, health concerns over alarming pollution levels remain in the city.

Similar AQI readings were seen across Delhi on Wednesday morning - 283 in Bawana, 264 in Alipur, 313 in Jahangirpuri, 272 in Burari Crossing, 280 in Punjabi Bagh and 298 in Anand Vihar, among others.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday issued under Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, banning the use of coal or firewood in tandoors across eateries in Delhi.

The pollution control body said that coal-based cooking remains a significant contributor to localised pollution. The measures are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and mandate the ban on coal and firewood use in tandoors as a stage-I action to curb emissions.

According to news agency PTI, urban local bodies have been instructed to conduct checks to immediately discontinue use of coal and firewood.