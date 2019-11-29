e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

RS chairperson expresses concern over child pornography

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged MPs to form an unofficial committee to suggest ways to check child pornography and said there needs to be social and legislative action against the problem that he said was growing at alarming proportions.

During Zero Hour, Naidu said there was a lot of concern over access to child pornographic content available on social media and other Internet platforms. “A lot of parents, especially mothers, are agitated,” he told MPs.

Addressing Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Naidu, suggested that he should take the lead and reach out to MPs from other parties to propose concrete suggestions so that he can advise the minister of information and broadcasting on ways to combat child porn.

“..Some well-meaning members and some knowledgeable people like Jairam Ramesh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (BJP), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and others should take the initiative and form a group of MPs to discuss the issue of pornography, social media and impact on children,” Naidu said.

The issue was raised by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) member Vijila Sathyananth in the House on Thursday.

During her Zero Hour intervention, Sathyananth raised the issue of child abuse owing to easy access to pornography on mobile phones and the Internet.

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News