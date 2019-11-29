RS chairperson expresses concern over child pornography

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:49 IST

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged MPs to form an unofficial committee to suggest ways to check child pornography and said there needs to be social and legislative action against the problem that he said was growing at alarming proportions.

During Zero Hour, Naidu said there was a lot of concern over access to child pornographic content available on social media and other Internet platforms. “A lot of parents, especially mothers, are agitated,” he told MPs.

Addressing Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Naidu, suggested that he should take the lead and reach out to MPs from other parties to propose concrete suggestions so that he can advise the minister of information and broadcasting on ways to combat child porn.

“..Some well-meaning members and some knowledgeable people like Jairam Ramesh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (BJP), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and others should take the initiative and form a group of MPs to discuss the issue of pornography, social media and impact on children,” Naidu said.

The issue was raised by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) member Vijila Sathyananth in the House on Thursday.

During her Zero Hour intervention, Sathyananth raised the issue of child abuse owing to easy access to pornography on mobile phones and the Internet.