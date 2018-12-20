RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat leads closed-door dharm sabha in Rajkot for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya

In a bid to further push the demand for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, a two-day closed-door dharm sabha led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat began in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on Thursday.

Arsh Vidya Mandir, a temple with an ashram near the Saurashtra University campus on the outskirts of Rajkot, is the venue for the meet.

Unlike Ayodhya’s dharm sabha last month, which was a public event, in Rajkot, the BJP and RSS top leadership will get together with over 150 saints to brainstorm. Sources have maintained that Ram temple construction is on the agenda.

BJP functionaries familiar with the matter said party’s national president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will join Bhagwat and others on Friday.

The demand for Ram temple construction has gathered momentum after the Supreme Court in October deferred the hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute matter to January. The VHP has been mounting pressure on the BJP-led NDA government to enact a legislation to pave way for the temple’s construction.

The Rajkot meeting, according to sources, could be the last one of the ongoing series of dharm sabhas by the VHP across India. Delhi and Ahmedabad too had hosted similar dharm sabhas on December 9.

