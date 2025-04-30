RSS leader to Muslims: 'Don't attend funerals of terrorists, deny them burial space'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar urged the country's Muslims to desist from participating in the funerals of terrorists and giving them burial sites. Jammu, Apr 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar addresses a press conference, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Aman Sharma)

"A terrorist has no religion -- they are nothing but the face of evil. When you offer namaz for a terrorist, attend their funeral, or give them a grave, you affirm that they belong to a religion. That must stop. This issue has been ongoing for 40 to 50 years, yet prayers (namaz) are still offered for them... this raises serious questions," Kumar, the chief patron of the RSS' Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said in Jammu.

He called on the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and across the country to refuse to perform the last rites of slain terrorists.

"If such a firm step had been taken 20–30 years ago, Jammu and Kashmir may not have suffered the tragedies we have seen. Now is the time to reject and dissociate from glorifying terrorism," PTI quoted Kumar as saying.

The terror attack, which took place on April 22, left 26 people dead and several others injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, the revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

‘Pak on verge of disintegration’: Indresh Kumar

Indresh Kumar said that Pakistan is on the verge of disintegration, adding that the time had come to reclaim PoK.

“Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoJK, and even Pakistani Punjab are now demanding independence. Pakistan is falling apart and thinks it can save itself by provoking hatred against India, but that strategy has failed," he said.

Kumar also accused Pakistan of radicalising the youth and using religion as a weapon to destabilise Kashmir.

"For decades, they have trained Kashmiris to fight their own people, ruined the land, and tarnished its image. Pakistan alone is responsible", he said.

