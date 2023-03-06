Home / India News / RSS women's wing asks doctors to teach babies 'culture & values' in womb

RSS women's wing asks doctors to teach babies 'culture & values' in womb

PTI | | Posted by Kanishka Singharia
Mar 06, 2023 03:01 PM IST

As part of this campaign, the Nyas on Sunday held a workshop at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which was attended by several gynaecologists, including from AIIMS-Delhi.

Samvardhinee Nyas, an affiliate of the RSS, has started a campaign titled 'Garbha Sanskar' for pregnant women to teach babies culture and values in the womb, its national organising secretary Madhuri Marathe said on Monday.

Along with gynaecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga trainers, the Nyas is planning a programme which will comprise chanting of the Gita, the Ramayana and yoga practice during pregnancy to "impart cultural values to babies in the womb."

This programme will start from pregnancy to babies two years of age, will emphasise on chanting of Gita shlokas, chaupais of Ramayana, said Marathe, adding, "a baby in the womb can learn up to 500 words."

"The aim and objective of this campaign is to develop a programme which ensures that the baby can learn sanskar (culture and values) in womb and the process continues till the baby gets two years old," Marathe said.

Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's arm of the RSS, is planning to reach out to at least 1,000 women under this campaign, she said.

