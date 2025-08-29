RSS won't support Kashi, Mathura reclamation movements: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the organisation will not participate in any reclamation campaign for Kashi or Mathura temples, even though its volunteers are free to do so. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat pays speaks during a question-and-answer session as part of the RSS' three-day lecture series on '100 years of Sangh journey', in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

The RSS chief made these comments on the final day of his three-day lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan organised as part of RSS’ centenary celebrations.

Amid calls for Kashi and Mathura movements, Bhagwat reiterated that Ayodhya was the only campaign in which the RSS was directly involved.

“Ram temple is the only movement that the RSS supported, it will not join any other, but our volunteers can. The Kashi-Mathura reclamation movements will not be supported by the Sangh, but Swayamsevaks may take part,” news agency PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

“However, Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya are important to Hindus and if they request, our volunteers can join their movements,” he said.

“Besides these three, I have said there is no need to search for a temple or Shivling everywhere. At the same time, why can’t it happen? It is a matter of only three, you (Hindus) can take it. This will be a big step towards harmony,” he added.

RSS-BJP ties and retirement age row

Bhagwat used the platform to project a modern image of the organisation while dismissing talk of rifts with the BJP.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) knows how to run ‘shakhas’ and BJP knows how to run the government and they only give suggestions to each other,” he said.

On speculation about a retirement age for politicians, he clarified, “I never said that I or someone else should retire at 75.”

Responding to a range of questions on issues such as Manusmriti, caste, education, national language, illegal immigration and artificial intelligence, Bhagwat emphasised inclusivity.

“Islam will always have a place in India,” he said, rejecting claims that the RSS opposed the community’s presence in the country.

Tariffs and US-India ties

Mohan Bhagwat also weighed in on the ongoing standoff with the United States over tariffs, he said the government was capable of handling the matter without interference from RSS.

“We don’t tell the government how to deal with Trump; they know what to do and we will support it,” he said. “International trade is essential, but there can be no friendship under pressure.”