RSS worker’s two-wheeler rammed, stabbed to death in front of wife: Kerala cop

Thiruvananthapuram: An activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was repeatedly stabbed to death allegedly by workers of the Social Democratic Front of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India, in Elapully in Palakkad on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on Monday morning when 27-year-old A Sanjith was travelling with his wife on a two-wheeler. The assailants, who were in a car, first rammed the motorcycle and when both fell on the road, they got out and repeatedly stabbed him in front of his wife. He died on way to the hospital. His wife suffered minor injuries in the fall.

Palakkad superintendent of police Debesh Behera said a special investigation team has been constituted and police have some information about the assailants.

He said the murder appeared to be a fallout of tension prevailing in the area between local RSS and SDPI workers. Police suspect that assailants slipped to neighbouring Tamil Nadu after the murder.

BJP district president K M Haridas said it was a well-planned political murder. He said an attempt was made on Sanjith’s life in June last year.

BJP state president K Surendran has condemned the murder and sought strict action against perpetrators of the crime.

“Police are too soft on SDPI goons who have been carrying out cold-blooded murders. If culprits are not arrested immediately, the party will launch an agitation,” he said in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan also condemned the murder.