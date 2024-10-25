RSS’s two-day national executive meeting begins in Mathura

A two-day national executive meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), began at Parkham in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday. The focus will remain on the RSS’s expansion in its centenary year. (HT PHOTO)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosbole inaugurated the meeting by garlanding Bharat Mata’s portrait. Tributes were offered to industrialist Ratan Tata, former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, ex-Union minister K Natwar Singh, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, etc, who passed away recently, before the sessions at the meeting commenced.

In a statement, the RSS said the issues Bhagwat raised in his Vijayadashmi speech would be deliberated upon at the meeting. Bhagwat called for unity among Hindus in his annual address.

The annual scheme of RSS’s highest decision-making body pratinidhi sabha will be reviewed and the focus will remain on the organisation’s expansion in its centenary year.

The basic agenda of the meeting will revolve around “panch parivartan” or five changes including social harmony, family values, environment, self-disciplined lifestyle, and civic duties. The statement said ways to carry these messages to society at large will be discussed at the meeting.