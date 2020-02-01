e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / RTI activist found dead near his home in Odisha’s Kendrapara

RTI activist found dead near his home in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Das had taken to RTI activism about 8 years ago filing a series of applications seeking information about different government schemes in the district.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The body of Ranjan Kumar Das, a 35-year-old RTI activist known for filing multiple RTI applications in connection with several irregularities in Kendrapara district, was found just about 2 km from his home in Beruan village on Saturday morning.
The body of Ranjan Kumar Das, a 35-year-old RTI activist known for filing multiple RTI applications in connection with several irregularities in Kendrapara district, was found just about 2 km from his home in Beruan village on Saturday morning.(HT PHOTO.)
         

About two months after an RTI activist from Kandhamal was shot dead, another RTI activist in Odisha was found murdered outside his house in coastal Kendrapara district on Saturday.

The body of Ranjan Kumar Das, a 35-year-old RTI activist known for filing multiple RTI applications in connection with several irregularities in Kendrapara district, was found just about 2 km from his home in Beruan village this morning. Das was supposed to return home last night, but did not come back. His body with multiple injuries on the face along with his motorcycle was found in a ditch by the road this morning.

“We have lodged a case of murder against unknown miscreants. We are still waiting for the post-mortem report to conclude that the deceased was murdered,” said Kalindi Behera, inspector of Marshaghai police station. Das is survived by his parents, his wife and 4-year-old son.

Das had taken to RTI activism about 8 years ago filing a series of applications seeking information about different government schemes in the district. Well-known RTI activist Pradip Pradhan, who had visited his home on Saturday, alleged that Das was regularly receiving death threats for seeking information including on the numerous brick kilns that had sprung up illegally. “Last month his parents received death threats asking them to keep Das’ activism under check,” said Pradhan.

Recently, he had lodged a case before the Odisha Lokayukta alleging encroachment of 1,100 acres of government land by a resident of Mahakalpada for shrimp farming. He had also filed RTI applications seeking details of expenditure on roads built by rural development department, quality of dry food for babies in anganwadi centres as well as irregularities in government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana, one of his family members said.

Pradhan alleged that the RTI activist was murdered by people who did not like his filing of RTI applications seeking details of corruption cases.

In December last year, Abhimanyu Panda, a 58-year-old RTI activist of Kandhamal district was shot dead by unidentified persons while he was standing in front of his house. Though it was initially suspected that Panda’s RTI activism was the reasonfor the murder, police said he was killed over the ongoing dispute over a shop inside the local Jagannath temple complex. Police arrested five people, including two contract killers for their alleged involvement in the murder.

tags
top news
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm Sunday, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
‘Jan-Jan ka budget’: Sitharaman reveals her vision behind Budget 2020
‘Jan-Jan ka budget’: Sitharaman reveals her vision behind Budget 2020
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020
‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news