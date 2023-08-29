Won’t seek minister’s resignation, Haryana CM tells House amid ruckus

Ruckus marred the proceedings of the monsoon session of Haryana assembly for the second consecutive day on Monday as Opposition leaders intensified their demand for suspension of minister Sandeep Singh, who is facing charges of molestation. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, however, refused to cater to any such demand. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar not to seek resignation from minister Sandeep Singh over sexual harassment case against him. (ANI)

Singh, a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain, currently holds the printing and stationery portfolio in the Haryana government.

He gave up the charge of the sports department “on moral grounds” after being booked in the sexual harassment case but claimed that the charges levelled by the woman coach against him were baseless.

As soon as the Zero Hour began on Monday, Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda were up on their feet demanding Singh’s resignation. Despite Speaker Gian Chand Gupta telling them that the matter was subjudice and therefore could not be discussed in the assembly, the Congress members insisted that Singh should either resign or the chief minister should remove him from the council of ministers.

Khattar, however, said: “I have decided, resignation will not be sought, won’t be sought. No resignation will be sought.”

“We know where they (opposition) stand on moral ground and where we stand. We are answerable to the public.”

As the ruckus continued, speaker Gian Chand Gupta warned the Congress members to take their seats, warning them of suspension. “I said the matter is sub-judice. Don’t you respect the judiciary?” Gupta said.

Congress member Geeta Bhukkal hit back, saying it was ironic that while the woman coach, a complainant in the case, has been suspended by the state sports department, Sandeep Singh continues to be the minister despite the case against him.

