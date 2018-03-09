Lok Sabha adjourned after ruckus over PNB fraud, other issues

The logjam in Lok Sabha continued for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, amid continuing protests by the opposition over the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other issues.

The protests started soon after the House met for the day, and amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 pm, within five minutes after it assembled.

At 12 pm, when the House reassembled, members from different parties again approached the Speaker’s podium, holding placards and raising slogans.

Congress members were questioning Nirav Modi’s escape, while the Telugu Desam party (TDP) MPs demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Members from the AIADMK meanwhile sought the creation of a board to manage the waters of Cauvery river.

Amid the din, Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar over various issues, including demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh, forcing chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 2.30 pm.

As soon as Naidu called for the Zero Hour after conducting listed businesses, the Telegu Desam Party and AIADMK members were on their feet.

They trooped near the Chair’s podium and started sloganeering.

The TDP members demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh while the AIADMK members from Tamil Nadu raked up the Cauvery water issue.

Naidu urged the members to go back to their seats, and said already a week had been wasted over protests.

But the agitating members did not relent. Amid the chaos, the chairman then adjourned the House till 2.30 pm.