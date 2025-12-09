Rules drafted to ensure ease of living for citizens: PM Modi at NDA meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told lawmakers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to ensure that reforms take place in every sector adding that rules and regulations that have been drafted are for ensuring ease of living for citizens. A delegation of NDA leaders from Bihar called on Modi and congratulated him for the alliance’s landslide victory in state polls. (PTI photo)

Addressing the first parliamentary party meeting of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the PM said the lawmakers should ensure that laws and policies are implemented on the ground in their respective constituencies, and with the intent to make life easier for citizens.

According to a lawmaker, the PM said rules and laws should not act as a deterrent or stumbling block.

The lawmaker said the PM underlined that rules are drafted to prevent harassment and procedural issues should not make processes difficult for people.

The PM is learnt to have said this in the context of the Jan Vishwas Bill which is being examined by a parliamentary committee.

The government is laying the ground for the passage of the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 which is a follow-up legislative reform to further ease doing business by decriminalising more minor offenses, replacing jail with warnings and fines.

Addressing media persons, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The Prime Minister has laid great emphasis on reforms to improve people’s lives. Reforms don’t just mean economic reforms or financial reforms.”

“He meant reforms to make the lives of ordinary people in the country easier and more comfortable. Reforms in every sector. So, he has given us very good guidelines”, he added.

“This reform express has started already. His idea of reform is that there should be improvement in everyone’s life. Any rule or law that is drafted should not have any provisions that become a burden on the life of the common citizen. He has given us this direction and we all of us will work on that,” Rijiju said.

A second lawmaker said the PM also criticised the Opposition for claiming that the discussion on Vande Mataram that began in Lok Sabha on Monday was done with an eye on Bengal elections and tried to politicise the issue.

The PM also urged the lawmakers to focus on encouraging sports and other activities in their constituencies.

“The MPs welcomed him with a rousing reception and congratulated him for the NDA’s decisive victory in Bihar,” said the second lawmaker quoted.