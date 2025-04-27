Menu Explore
‘Russia, China can find out if Modi is lying’: Pakistan on Pahalgam attack probe

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2025 06:26 PM IST

The Pakistani defence minister called for an international probe to prove the country's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif in a recent interview expressed his desire for Russia, China and other Wester countries to join the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, to determine “whether India was telling the truth”.

The Pakistani defence minister has called for an international probe into the Pahalgam terror attack.(Team Khawaja Asif/X)
The Pakistani defence minister has called for an international probe into the Pahalgam terror attack.(Team Khawaja Asif/X)

Khawaja Asif told the Russian government-run news agency RIA Novosti,"I think Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very, very positive role in this crisis and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Modi is lying or he is telling the truth. Let an international team find out."

He added, that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also supported the idea of an international probe and stated that there needed to be evidence to prove that Pakistan was involved in the brutal terrorist attack.

"Let's find out who is the culprit and the perpetrator of this incident in India, in Kashmir, talk or empty statements have no effect. There must be some evidence that Pakistan is involved or that these people were supported by Pakistan. These are just statements, empty statements and nothing more," the Pakistani defence minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistani-based Lashkar-e-Taiba armed group, claimed responsibility for the attack, leading to tense relations between India and Pakistan.

Defence minister admits Pakistan supported terror groups

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif in an interview with Sky News, admitted Pakistan's history of supporting terrorist organisations as “dirty work” for the West.

After Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim questioned Asif on Pakistan’s stance on terrorism and said, “You do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?"

Asif replied saying, “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and the West, including Britain."

(with PTI inputs)

