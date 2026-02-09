Russia oil trade in focus after India-US trade deal: What we know so far

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the long-awaited trade deal between India and the United States last week, with the former claiming that New Delhi would stop purchasing Russian oil as part of the pact. In fact, Trump also removed the 25 per cent tariff he imposed on India over its energy purchases from Russia. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on energy purchases. (PTI/HT/AFP)

However, the question remains. Has India stopped buying Russian oil? Or will it halt purchases? Neither New Delhi nor Washington has provided any clarity on the matter. Remarks from Russia over the same have also remained unclear.

What Trump said about Russia oil On February 2, Donald Trump said he had spoken with PM Modi, adding that the two leaders agreed to a trade deal, under which the US will reduce India's tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

Trump also claimed in his Truth Social post that PM Modi "agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela".

The US President said that PM Modi also committed to "BUY AMERICAN", at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 billion in US energy, technology, agriculture and coal.

"Our relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most," Trump wrote.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that eliminates the 25 per cent penalty tariff imposed on India for its Russian energy purchases.

In his executive order, Trump reiterated the claim that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia.

“Specifically, India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years,” the executive order read.

The order added that India had taken "significant steps" to address US concerns on Russian oil purchases and to “align sufficiently with the United States on national security, foreign policy and economic matters”.

The executive order also put into place a monitoring mechanism, in which US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick will seek to confirm if New Delhi has ceased energy purchases from Russia.

It added that if Lutnick finds that India has resumed direct or indirect importing of Russian energy, then, in accordance with his team's recommendations, Trump could reimpose the additional 25 per cent tariff as a penalty on Indian goods.

The White House on Saturday released a US-India joint statement on the 'interim' trade agreement. However, it carried no mention of India's Russian oil purchases.

What India said about Russia purchases In the first remarks after Trump's claim that India would stop purchasing Russian oil under the trade pact with the US, the ministry of external affairs stated that India will continue to place its 1.4 billion population as a top priority, especially in the current international dynamics in the energy sector.

"In so far as India's energy security or sourcing is confirmed, the government has publicly, on several occasions, including me here, said that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press conference.

“Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this. All of India's decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind,” he added further.