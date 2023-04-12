'Russian soldiers, wives discussed even toilet bowls': Ukraine minister in India

Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova slammed Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and claimed that some intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers with their wives and mothers found that they were about stealing households, even “toilet bowls”. Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova speaks during the talk in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“When we receive intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers with their wives and mothers, they are about what to steal from Ukrainian households, they steal sometimes even toilet bowls,” Dzhaparova, said at a think tank in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Dzhaparova is the first high-ranking Ukrainian official to visit India ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out on February 24 last year.

“If someone comes to rape you, what possible language can you find to talk to… I was really impressed when I got to know that there was an 11-year-old boy who was raped in front of his mother and he lost his ability to speak… There is no room for proper language. February 24 change everything for Ukraine,” the minister said.

Last year, Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, had claimed that Russia was using rape and sexual violence as part of its “military strategy” in Ukraine.

The claim follows data released by a panel of UN experts that verified “more than a hundred cases” of rape or sexual assault incidents reported in Ukraine since February.

Dzhaparova also hoped that Indian officials, including national security adviser Ajit Doval, who visited Moscow in February and held talks with President Vladimir Putin, will also visit Kyiv.

"We expect the visit of Ajit Doval. Russia has more time to make visits. We are facing a war. We have to defend. Sometimes you may want to do something but can't. My visit is a mark of friendship, for a better relationship with India, but it requires reciprocity. We would be happy to welcome Indian officials to Kyiv," said the minister.

"Now people of Ukraine closely watch the comments of different leaders as well as PM Modi and the travels of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. When he went to Moscow three times, of course, it's not a question if he would come to Kyiv. We would be happy to welcome leaders and officials of India in Kyiv," added Dzhaparova.

Dzhaparova earlier in the day met with minister of state for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi and also held a crucial meeting with the officials of India and the EU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON