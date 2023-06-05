‘World stood with India’: S Jaishankar on Odisha train accident

As condolences poured in from global leaders on the Odisha three-way train accident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that the immense support showed how connected the world was with India. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a press conference as BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town, South Africa, (REUTERS)

"A lot of leaders from all over the world and the foreign minister from here [Namibia] also expressed solidarity and sent sympathy," Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Namibia.

Jaishankar added that many foreign ministers and friends from around the globe had sent messages to him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling India's importance in a globalised world.

"A tragedy happened in India and the world decided to stand with India," the EAM further said.

Jaishankar had earlier expressed grief over the mishap, "I am physically here but the heart is in India. Our prayers today are for it."

The accident on Friday evening that claimed nearly 300 lives involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the triple train collision occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking".

The EAM reached the capital Windhoek on Sunday to enhance bilateral relations with Namibia. He was received by the deputy minister of international relations and cooperation, Jenelly Matundu.

"Arrived in Windhoek. Thank the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly. Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward," he tweeted then.

Jaishankar is set to meet other ministers in the Namibian government and co-chairing the inaugural session of the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian deputy PM and foreign minister.

He arrived in Namibia after attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

