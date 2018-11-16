Sabarimala protests LIVE updates: “Are they scared?” asks activist Trupti Desai as standoff continues

Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai, who arrived in Kerala’s Kochi early on Friday to visit the Sabarimala temple, was blocked by angry protesters who laid a siege to the airport.

Desai, who arrived in Indigo flight from Pune at 5 am, was not allowed to come out of the airport. Protesters lay on the road asking the police to take her over their bodies as tension gripped the area.

11:21 am IST Taxi drivers have been threatened of vandalism if they offer us a drive: Trupti Desai “We reached Cochin Airport at 4:30 am. Protests were being held outside. We booked taxi 2-3 times but drivers have been threatened that their vehicle will be vandalised if they offer us a drive. Police have said that we can’t go outside now,” said Trupti Desai.





11:00 am IST Won’t return until darshan: Trupti Desai “Police tried to evacuate us from another gate but protesters were there as well. Protests being held here. Does this mean protesters are scared that we’ll reach Sabarimala once we reach Nilakkal, or, are they trying to scare us? We won’t return until we have ‘darshan’,” said Trupti Desai





10:38 am IST Trupti Desai adamant as police ask her to go back Despite the police asking Trupti Desai to go back, she refuses to budge. Even the airport officials are worried as the standoff continues.





10:32 am IST “Why is she so adamant on breaking the tradition of the temple?” protesters question Trupti Desai “We won’t allow her to get out of the airport. Why is she so adamant on breaking the tradition of the temple? We are also adamant. We will not let her move out,” an angry female protester told the media, reports PTI.



