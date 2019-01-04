Sabarimala temple row live updates: Climbed holy steps, wasn’t allowed to go further, says Sri Lankan woman

A 46-year-old Sri Lankan woman entered the Sabarimala temple late on Thursday night, reported news agency ANI. Later, the woman said went up the holy steps, but was not allowed to go further.

On Thursday, Hindu traditionalists and activists clashed with the police and political rivals as they took to the streets of Kerala during a dawn-to-dusk shutdown strike to protest against the entry of two women in their 40s into the ancient Sabarimala temple, causing mayhem in several parts of the state and forcing normal life to a halt.

Here are the live updates:

8:45 am IST 99 state transport buses damaged on Thursday Ninety-nine government-run state transport buses were damaged in Thursday’s shutdown, said Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRCT) MD Tomin Thachankery. KSRTC later carried out a rally involving damaged buses.





8:30 am IST Bombs hurled at the house of Malabar Devasom Board member Bombs hurled at the house of Malabar Devasom Board member Sasikumar in Perambra in Kozhikode district in the early hours of Friday. CPM blamed RSS for it.





8:10 am IST Was not allowed to go further: Sri Lankan woman I went up to the holy steps, but I was not allowed to go further. I had a medical certificate also: Sri Lankan woman who came to Sabarimala Temple, reports ANI.



