Sachin Pilot, detained by Delhi Police, shares image from police station

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was, on Wednesday, detained by Delhi Police while on his way to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, shared an image from Narela police station in the national capital, where he continues to be in detention.

“Still at Narela police station, Singhu border,” Pilot wrote in a Twitter post at 9:46pm.

Still at Narela Police station, Singhu border. pic.twitter.com/8pOx55lYOU — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 15, 2022

In the accompanying photo, the former Rajasthan deputy CM is seen sitting cross-legged on a bed; seven men, presumably Congress workers, are seen sitting around the ex-Union minister.

Pilot's detention by Delhi Police took place on a day of high drama that saw the grand old party accuse the force of barging into the former's headquarters and beating up Congress workers. Since Monday, the party has been staging pan-India demonstrations against the questioning of its former president, Rahul Gandhi, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

The Congress, which has denied any wrongdoing in the case, has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in a ‘witch-hunt’ against Gandhi. After three straight days of questioning, for a total of around 30 hours, the politician has now been asked to appear on Friday.

Meanwhile, responding to Congress's allegations, Delhi Police said it did not enter the party's office, adding that the Sonia Gandhi-led outfit did not seek permission for protests.

However, outraged at the law enforcement agency's actions, the Congress will, on Thursday, protest by gheraoing official residences of governors in all states. It has also demanded FIRs against cops who stormed its headquarters.

