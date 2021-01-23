Sachin Pilot targets Centre over farm laws issue
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday alleged that the continuous failure of negotiations between the Centre and the farmers has revealed the BJP's lack of understanding towards the rights of tillers.
"By rejecting the demands of farmers and suppressing the call of justice, the central government has hurt the dignity and democratic system of the country," the Congress leader said in a tweet.
"The continuous failure of negotiations between the central government and the farmers has revealed BJP's lack of understanding towards farming and the rights of tillers," Pilot tweeted.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
