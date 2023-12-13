close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Sacrifice will not go in vain’: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to fallen soldiers in 2001 Parl attack. Watch

‘Sacrifice will not go in vain’: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to fallen soldiers in 2001 Parl attack. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Dec 13, 2023 10:30 AM IST

President Murmu urged to reiterate the pledge to wipe out terrorism while remembering the soldiers.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge among other dignitaries paid tribute to security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

PM Modi paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.(File)
PM Modi paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.(File)

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with Kharge also paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers. All the leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed a minute's silence at the Parliament premises.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on December 13, 2001, killing nine people. All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

President Murmu urged to reiterate the pledge to wipe out terrorism while remembering the soldiers.

"On this day, 22 years ago, the nefarious plan of terrorists to eliminate the top line of political leadership of the country and damage our Temple of Democracy was foiled by the brave security personnel, including the nine who laid down their lives for the motherland," Murmu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Their sacrifice will not be allowed to go in vain as we reiterate today our pledge to wipe out terrorism — a threat to humankind everywhere — in all its forms and manifestations," she added.

PM Modi said, “Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory.”

“We remember the brave personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while the Parliament was attacked on this day in 2001. We bow to their indomitable courage and are forever indebted to them. Our thoughts remain with their families. India stands united against terrorism,” Kharge wrote on X.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out