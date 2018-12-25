SAD leaders vandalise Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in Punjab, trigger row

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar condemned the incident of allegedly blackening the statue of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by Akali activists in Ludhiana.Jakhar also demanded that Akali Dal president should tender apology for this heinous act of his party workers.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Jakhar said that after losing public support, Akali Dal leaders are indulging in such mean politics, but the people of the state do not like this type of politics.

Jakhar said that in 10 year regime of Parkash Singh Badal led SAD-BJPalliance failed to take action against those responsible for the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and killing two peaceful protesters at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district.On the contrary false cases were slapped on the innocent persons which resulted in the shameful defeat of the SAD-BJP alliance in the 2017 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections.

Jakhar said that due to alleged misrule of the SAD-BJP alliance for ten years,Punjab suffered set-back on all fronts and Capt.Amarinder Singh government has brought back Punjab on the development track.

Jakhar remarked that SAD knows that it won't win even a single seat from Punjab in the coming general elections-2019 and that is why SAD is doing dirty politics.

Jakhar supported the stand taken by chief minister Capt.Amarinder Singh of taking strict action against the accused of the said Ludhiana incident.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 23:43 IST