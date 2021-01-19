Cancer Institute WIA chairperson and senior oncologist Dr V Shanta dies, PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta who passed away in the early hours on Tuesday. She was 93.

"Dr. V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top-quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta's demise. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

The veteran oncologist was admitted to a private hospital in the city last night after she complained of chest pain.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said he is sad with the demise of the renowned oncologist. Vardhan said she "The veteran oncologist was admitted to a private hospital in the city last night after she complained of chest pain."

"With the sad demise of renowned oncologist Dr V Shanta, we have lost a great humanitarian. As Chairwoman of the Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai, she championed the cause of providing health to those without wealth. My deepest condolences to her family," the health minister tweeted.

Her body has been moved to the old cancer institute premises, which she helped build along with her mentor Dr. Krishnamoorthy. Dr Shanta played an important role in the development of the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive cancer centre of national and international stature.

The Padma Shri (1986) and Padma Bhushan (2006) awarded doctor was renowned for her efforts towards making quality and affordable cancer treatment accessible to all patients. She was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay awards.

Dr Shanta was the Chairman and Executive Chairman of the Cancer Institute (WIA) Chennai.