‘Saddening and condemnable...’: Mayawati on BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra's 'house arrest'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati claimed on Monday that party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra's “house arrest” by the Uttar Pradesh Police was still underway as he was scheduled to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people, including four farmers, lost their lives in violence that broke out in the district on Sunday.

Also Read | Eight killed in violence during protest against ministers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri: Police

“BSP's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra was, last night, put under house arrest, which is still underway so that a party delegation, under his leadership, cannot leave for Lakhimpur to gather correct details on killings of farmers there. This is saddening and condemnable,” a rough translation of the former chief minister's tweet, who posted it in Hindi, read.

She also called for a judicial probe into the incident. “Due to involvement of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers, unbiased government probe, justice to victims and punishment for culprits look impossible,” Mayawati tweeted.

2. यूपी के दुःखद खीरी काण्ड में भाजपा के दो मंत्रियों की संलिप्तता के कारण इस घटना की सही सरकारी जाँच व पीड़ितों के साथ न्याय तथा दोषियों को सख्त सजा संभव नहीं लगती है। इसलिए इस घटना की, जिसमें अब तक 8 लोगों के मरने की पुष्टि हुई है, न्यायिक जाँच जरूरी, बीएसपी की माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 4, 2021

Earlier, Congress' youth wing president BV Srinivas said that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arrested from Hargaon while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, was put under house arrest at his residence in Lucknow as he, too, was scheduled to leave for Kheri.

Also Read | Cops in talks with Rakesh Tikait to help take bodies of farmers for post-mortem

A host of politicians, including Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randahwa, Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary and a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) have announced they will arrive in the district today.