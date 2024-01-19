Safety lapses alleged in Gujarat boat tragedy: ‘No rescuers, life jackets’

Twelve students and two teachers lost their lives after a boat capsized in Harni Lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday evening. The victims were part of a larger group of 29 individuals on the ill-fated boat. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel inspects the accident site of Harani Lake after a boat carrying children capsized, in Vadodara on Thursday.(ANI)

The boat, with a designated capacity of 14 people, was overloaded with nearly double that number. The alleged absence of essential safety equipment like life jackets and the lack of personnel designated for rescue operations have raised serious questions about the preparedness and adherence to safety regulations at the popular recreational spot.

Atul Gamechi, a prominent social activist, expressed outrage over the tragic event, alleging various lapses in safety measures.

"This is a very sad incident for the city of Vadodara. The boat had a capacity of 14 people; however, 27 people were made to sit in it. Ideally, there should have been two rescuers in the boat, but they were not present. Also, no life jackets were provided. There are no CCTV cameras here. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation and the contractor are involved in corruption," Gamechi said, calling for accountability.

The Gujarat government has ordered a high-level probe into the incident, with the Vadodara district collector directed to submit a detailed inquiry report within 10 days. The inquiry aims to identify the reasons and circumstances leading to the tragedy, assess potential negligence, and suggest measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, and two individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi told reporters that teams have been formed to apprehend any other individuals found responsible for the incident, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

In a message on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Distressed by the loss of lives to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon."

"The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," the PM further said.