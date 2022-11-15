Saffron paint for 8,000 schools sparks furore in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Monday triggered a political row in the state with its decision to build 8,000 saffron-coloured classrooms in the state under the ‘Viveka’ scheme which aims to replace old and non-functional classrooms and construct new ones.

The scheme was launched by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday at the government higher primary school in Madiyal town of Kalaburagi district.

After the scheme was announced, the opposition Congress lashed out at the decision to paint the classrooms saffron. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, however, hit back saying the classrooms were being built in the name of Swami Vivekananda — whom the scheme is named after.

Of the total 8,000 new classrooms being constructed across the state, 2,000 are under construction in Kalyana Karnataka region, Bommai said at the school as he laid the foundation for a classroom.

Later, he paid tribute to former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on the occasion of his birth anniversary — which is also observed as Children’s Day — at the Vidhana Soudha (secretariat) in Bengaluru. He also hit back at Opposition leaders asking them not to politicise everything.

“There is saffron colour in our National Flag. Why are they angry about it? The school buildings are constructed in the name of Swami Vivekananda. Vivekananda was a monk...he wore saffron robes. The word Viveka means knowledge for one and all. Let them learn,” Bommai said.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge slammed the government saying its priorities were misplaced and said that instead of focusing on lack of basic infrastructure, it is painting schools saffron. “Crumbling infrastructure, shortage of teachers, increase in dropouts, no textbooks, no uniforms, no midday meals, learning has dropped, but government is interested in painting schools saffron,” Kharge said.

State education minister B C Nagesh responded saying the Congress itself had saffron in its flag. “Some people are allergic to saffron. Even in their (Congress) flag there is saffron, why they have kept it? Instead, remove it and make it green completely,” Nagesh said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Nagesh had announced the decision to paint the classrooms saffron saying it was based on the architect’s recommendations.

“Is something wrong with it? Isn’t saffron a colour? If architects suggest saffron colour, we will paint it. The government will not decide how windows, doors and steps should be. We have architects with us and we will decide based on their recommendations,” Nagesh had said responding to a question.

Experts also expressed apprehension over the government’s decision saying the focus should be on improving the current infrastructure of schools and filling vacancies.

“Schools do not require colour. They require teachers among other things,” said Professor of education, BR Gopal.

“Painting the schools saffron doesn’t do much to improve them. One has to follow the principles of Vivekananda. He is a great man who has achieved a lot and spread his message not only in India, but abroad as well,” he added.

“The government should first fill the vacancies for teachers in schools. Their main work should be to teach properly,” the educationist said.

“Of course, there is nothing wrong with teaching in the name of Vivekananda. Schools belong to everybody and are centres of learning for children where there is no room for any caste, community or creed. There is where all-round development happens and hence, schools should be kept away from political activities,” he remarked.