‘Will participate in Asian Games only when issues are resolved': Sakshi Malik

Wrestler Sakshi Malik on Saturday said that she and the other wrestlers will participate in Asian Games only after all the issues they are facing are solved. Malik was indicating their issues surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia (PTI file)

“We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved,” ANI quoted Sakshi Malik.

"You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day", she added. Malik seemed to be talking about the wrestlers' day-to-day encounters with the police.

In the latest development, a woman wrestler was taken to the residence of the WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh by the Delhi police “to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment”.

"At 1.30 pm women officers took the woman wrestler to Brij Bhushan's official residence in Delhi. They were there for half an hour. They asked her to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment," PTI reported.

Earlier, the wrestlers also had an encounter with the police when the officials detained them for “breaching the law and order in the capital”. This happened on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament. With the intention of holding a women's maha panchayat near the parliament premises, the wrestlers took out a march. However, they were detained by the Delhi police who took them away to separate locations and cleared the tents at the protest site.

