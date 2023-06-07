Wrestler Sakshi Malik on govt invitation for talks: ‘…only then we will agree’

Star Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday said the protesting grapplers will agree to the government's proposal only after discussing it with their seniors and supporters. Speaking to ANI, Malik asserted that they will not agree to anything that the government proposes. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia speak with the media during their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

“We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters. Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree. It won't happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest,” the Olympic medallist said.

Her statement came hours after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues” and that he has invited them for the same.

Malik said that no date has been fixed for the meeting yet. She along with Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat has been at the centre of protests against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, over sexual harassment allegations, charges he has dismissed as politically motivated.

Cases against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The Delhi Police have registered 10 complaints and two FIRs against him. The first FIR relates to allegations by a minor and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the second FIR is related to outraging modesty. Police said the minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the POCSO Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

A team of Delhi Police comprising five members first visited Singh’s Laxmanpuri residence in Lucknow on Monday afternoon and thereafter, left for his Gonda residence in Vishnoharpur village in Mankapur block, a person familiar with the development said on the condition of anonymity.

