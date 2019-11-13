Salesman shot dead by gunmen at Tral market

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:49 IST

Unidentified gunmen killed a salesman in South Kashmir Tral town on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Mehraj ud din Zarger, a salesman at a garment shop in the main market of Tral town.

Zarger was standing outside the shop around 4 pm when he was shot. He is survived by his wife and two minor daughters.

Awantipora superintendent of police Tahir Saleem said they were investigating the killing.

On August 30, unidentified gunmen killed 65-year-old shopkeeper Ghulam Mohammad Mir at Parimpora on the city outskirts. Police had then said terrorists were behind the killing.

At a press conference soon after, J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh also said terrorists killed Mir to enforce a shutdown and create fear among people.

Since August 5, the day the Centre nullified Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, shopkeepers open their shops in Srinagar and rural towns only for a few hours every day.

The shutdown entered 101 days and students are not attending classes despite the schools are open.

In a separate development, the police said a militant killed in an encounter in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday has been identified as a Pakistani who was affiliated with Lashkar-e- Taiba.

Police said the militant was identified as Khalid, alias Zebran, a resident of Pakistan.

Officials said Zebran was associated with Lashkar and had been operating in Ganderbal and Bandipore districts from last several months.

The militant was killed in a joint operation after the police and the Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Kulan Gund village in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

On Monday, two militants were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district after an overnight encounter with the security forces.

JOURNALISTS PROTEST

In the Valley, as the shutdown imposed after the nullification of Kashmir’s special status, journalists are holding protests against restrictions on internet services.

“...rail services have been restored which is sign of normalcy still government is hesitant to restore the broadband services,’’ said Aseem Mohindin Bhat, an editor of weekly newspaper and web portal. “It’s frustrating and humiliating to wait in a long queue just to browse internet and check the emails.’’

“If situation has improved then government should atleast restore broadband connections to the media houses, if not the mobile internet?

Rashid Maqbool, an editor with a local newspaper who is also researching media history, said that the absence of internet was the “biggest hassle” for journalists and newspaper houses in Kashmir.

“The facility of a few computers provided by government at media centre is not sufficient for hundreds of media persons. We are living in an information age and it is absurd to block the internet for months at a stretch. At least, we want immediate resumption of internet to journalists and newspaper offices,” he said.

Opposition parties have criticised the lockdown, which was imposed hours before Union home minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Parliament to nullify Article 370 of the Constitution and introduced a bill to divide the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — on August 5.

The government says it has taken necessary steps to maintain security. Several curbs, including those on movement, have been eased, but mobile telephone and internet connections in the Kashmir valley remain cut off. Some mobile phone connections have been restored, but internet services are yet to resume.