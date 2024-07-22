Salman Khan house firing case: ‘Sufficient material against accused,’ says Mumbai court

A special court in Mumbai hearing the case pertaining to the firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence said that there is sufficient material on record against the six arrested accused.



Special judge B D Shelke took cognisance of the chargesheet against the six accused, filed by the Mumbai police, PTI reported. The accused are facing multiple charges, including attempt to murder. Bollywood actor Salman Khan (ANI)

According to a PTI report, the court said that there is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused for offences punishable under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) 34 (common intention) 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), among others, as well as other relevant provisions MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and Arms Act.

"There is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused, and hence cognisance (of the chargesheet) is taken," it said.

Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (now deceased), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh are the six accused in the case. Thapan allegedly died by suicide in police custody. The rest of the accused are currently in judicial custody following their arrest. The court has issued a process to the accused.

The police have filed a 1,735-page chargesheet before the special MCOCA court, which includes various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes. The confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence are also part of the chargesheet documents.

On April 14, two motorcycle-borne men had fired five rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. The incident had shocked many of the 58-year-old actor's fans and well-wishers.



On July 8, the Mumbai Police had filed a chargesheet in the case, naming nine people including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, who resides in Canada and is the brother of jailed gangster Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the incident.