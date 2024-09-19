'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya': Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim Khan

A burqa-clad woman reportedly threatened actor Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, using the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The incident came months after a gang fired at Salman Khan's Bandra house allegedly at the behest of the gangster. Bollywood actor Salman Khan (top R) with his father, film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan (seated R) and Javed Akhtar. (AFP file photo)

A man and a woman on a bike threatened Salim Khan at Mumbai's Carter Road on Wednesday. The Bandra police have booked two people and are tracing them.

The woman approached Salim Khan and said, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya (should I call Lawrence Bishnoi)".

The police said the incident appeared to be a prank.

The incident took place when Salim Khan was sitting at a promenade after returning from his morning walk on Wednesday.

Bishnoi, a dreaded gangster allegedly involved in the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala, had threatened to kill Salman Khan

Firing outside Salman Khan's house

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Salman Khan's residence, in the early hours of April 14. The police, which claimed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack, have arrested six people in the case so far.

The Mumbai Police has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against at least nine accused, including Bishnoi.

Earlier, the police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of ₹3 lakh.

With inputs from ANI