Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

‘Salute and contribute’: PM Modi urges citizens on Armed Forces Flag Day

“On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces,” PM Modi tweeted on Armed Forces Flag Day.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 09:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Plenary session of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Plenary session of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil.(File photo: PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged Indians to help soldiers as he extended his wishes to the personnel of the three forces on Armed Forces Flag Day.

“On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces,” PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted a video of soldiers from the three branches of the military with a voiceover urging people to honour the personnel and contribute.

“Just the emotion of honouring them doesn’t work. We need to participate as well,” Modi is heard saying in the video.

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 in honour of soldiers who fought to keep the country safe.

Before this, the Prime Minister had talked about the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day in the 59th edition of his radio programme ’Mann Ki Baat’ on November 24.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted his call for support to the armed forces.

“Today the Nation is observing the Armed Forces Flag Day to honor India’s bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while serving the country. We should support their families and do everything possible for their well-being and also for the welfare of India’s Ex-Servicemen (sic),” Singh posted along with a video.

“On this day the services rendered by personnel of Armed Forces are remembered. It is collective duty of every citizen to ensure rehabilitation & welfare of dependents of our brave martyrs & disabled personnel. Flag Day gives us an opportunity to contribute generously to #AFFDF (sic),” the Indian Air Force also tweeted.

The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, also tweeted his wishes for the military.

“On the occasion of #ArmedForcesFlagDay, my deep respect and salute to the courage, valour and bravery of all the armed forces personnel who are and have sacrificed so much for the defence of our motherland. My deep gratitude!” Pema Khandu posted.

