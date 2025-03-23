Sambhal: Shahi Jama Masjid chief denies allegation of inciting violence

Sambhal's Jama Masjid Sadar chief Zafar Ali on Sunday denied accusations of inciting violence in the city on November 24 last year. Zafar Ali, Jama Masjid Sadar Chief and the Shahi Mosque Committee Chief, being brought for medical examination in Sambhal on March 23, 2025. (PTI)

"I did not incite any violence...," Zafar Ali said as he was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the case, reported ANI.

According to the news agency, Zafar Ali was taken to Chandausi for a medical examination amid heavy security after his arrest.

Earlier today, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirmed to PTI that Zafar Ali has been arrested in connection with the violence. He didn't elaborate further.

The development took place hours after Zafar Ali was taken into custody for questioning, according to PTI.

Ali's brother, however, alleged that it was done to prevent him from submitting his testimony before a three-member judicial commission on Monday.

"Around 11:15 am, an inspector and the investigating officer (of the case) came to our house, saying that CO (circle officer) Kuldeep Singh wanted to talk. He had spoken with us last night as well. Zafar was supposed to testify before the commission tomorrow, and that is why they are deliberately sending him to jail," Zafar Ali's elder brother Tahir Ali told reporters, according to PTI.

He added: "Zafar has already given his statement in a press conference and he will not retract it. He had clearly said that the police fired shots, and those who died were killed by police bullets."

Sambhal violence

The Mughal-era mosque here has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

The UP town has been tense since violence broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

According to an ANI report, Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident had earlier filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases related to the violence.