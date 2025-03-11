Sambhal violence: Police await ballistic reports, Meta data to proceed in 6 cases

Out of the 12 cases registered in connection with the violence in Sambhal on November 24 last year, the charge sheets in six cases are yet to be filed. Four of the six cases are related to murder, one for attempted murder, and another one for inciting the crowd at Shahi Jama Masjid. An investigation has revealed that Shariq Satha, a fugitive who lives in Dubai, orchestrated the violence. (File)

The police were awaiting ballistic reports before proceeding in five of the cases, and WhatsApp data from Meta for a particular case, a senior police official said. In the case regarding the incitement of a crowd, Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has been accused of delivering an inflammatory speech; Sohail Iqbal (the son of MLA Iqbal Mahmood) has been charged with provoking the crowd.

Due to these delays, the charge sheets in these cases have not been filed in court yet. According to superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, the violence during the Jama Masjid survey led to five fatalities. Four FIRs for murder were registered at the Sambhal Kotwali police station by the families of Bilal, Naim, Ayan, and Kaif. The family of the fifth, Noman, did not file a report.

ALSO READ | Sambhal violence: ‘Non-cooperation’ causing delays in magisterial inquiry

An investigation has revealed that Shariq Satha, a fugitive who lives in Dubai, orchestrated the violence. His involvement came to light following the arrest of his associates Mulla Afroz, Mohammad Waris and Ghulam. Satha allegedly planned the unrest as part of a conspiracy to establish his dominance in the region. The SP confirmed that the gang used foreign-made cartridges during the violence and that the arrested accused had confessed to their crime during interrogation.

During the arrests, police recovered two pistols, a country-made pistol, magazines, seven country-made firearms, and foreign-manufactured cartridges from Pakistan, Britain, the United States, Germany, and Czechoslovakia. The ballistic reports of these weapons were currently being prepared, police sources suggested.

ALSO READ | Woman accused in Sambhal violence walks free

Meanwhile, police have charged Satha under BNS Section 48 (abetting a crime in India from outside the country), holding him responsible for supplying weapons and orchestrating the violence. “Further investigation is underway, and police are tightening their grip on the gang’s activities. Additional actions are being pursued under the Gangster Act, including the confiscation of properties linked to the accused,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, the SP said efforts to apprehend the remaining rioters were underway. “Charge sheets have been filed in six cases. Once we get the ballistic reports and Meta’s data, we will submit charge sheets in the remaining cases as well,” he confirmed.