Samyukt Kisan Morcha forms 5-member panel to talk with Centre over farm issues

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella of famers' unions, on Saturday formed a five-member committee to talk to the Centre over agricultural issues, its convener Rakesh Tikait said.

“SKM has formed a 5-member committee to talk to the government. It'll be the authorised body to talk to the government. The committee will have Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh and Ashok Dhawale,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that the next meeting of the SKM would be convened on December 7.

The SKM held a meeting earlier in the day to decide on the future course of farmers' agitation.

Last month, Tikait said that the SKM has given the government time till December 4 to listen to the demands of the farmers.

Raising the issue of shortage of fertilisers, Tikait said, “There is a shortage of fertiliser in the country. This will lead affect the production of crops. Then the government will have to import grains from other countries.”

He said the government should take responsibility if production decreases in the country. “We have always asked the government to ensure the availability of fertilisers,” Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announcing his government's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.