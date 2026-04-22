'Sanatanis won't harm you': Bengal BJP leader's messages for those who wear skullcaps, sell meat | Exclusive

Non-veg has emerged as the biggest talking point in the West Bengal amid the election noise, with chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make access to fish and meat — something sacred to many Bengalis — difficult. BJP leader Sharadwat Mukherjee (L), who has been fielded from the Bidhannagar seat for the Bengal elections 20266, spoke exclusively to hindustantimes.com on several issues (Hindustantimes.com, ANI grab ) The BJP, which aims to achieve its long-pending goal of removing Mamata Banerjee from power, has been going all out to counter the claims by the chief minister and gain the confidence of people that it understands fish is not just food for Bengalis, it's an emotion. BJP's attempts to dismiss Mamata Banerjee's claims have included its leaders making fish part of the election campaign in Bengal, where voting is taking place on April 23 and April 29 for the assembly polls. While BJP leader Anurag Thakur was seen consuming fish on Tuesday, party candidate from Bidhannagar — Sharadwat Mukherjee — was the first one to hit headlines few weeks ago in the non-veg war when he canvassed a fish during his campaign.

TMC's claims stem from reported incidents where BJP supporters and individuals belonging to pro-Hindutva outfits schooling those running non-vegetarian eateries. Speaking to hindustantimes.com, Mukherjee described chief minister Banerjee's claims over non-vegetarian food as one of the “useless narratives” which turn the people into something which they shouldn't have been. Excerpts from the interview Q. You were seen campaigning with fish few days ago. And this entire issue is a very big debate going around. BJP comes, access to non-vegetarian food is almost difficult… How do you plan to counter that completely? And especially given what is happening in other states. It's not necessarily the BJP… it's the offshoots maybe. A. Campaign is basically a campaign. It's basically to set my narrative and on the other hand to counter the narratives already issued by the opposition. So, just a few days, couple of days before I started my campaign, there was a very vociferous campaign by the opposition, specially by the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. That once BJP comes, the entire state of West Bengal will be converted to a vegetarian state AND we will never be able to enjoy fish which is basically one of the staple in Bengal. When I started my campaign, I decided that this is the right time to counter that. That perhaps was a potboiler at that time. So, I decided to campaign with the fish. Though myself, I am not that keen a fish eater. I am basically an eggetarian. In my house, many people do take, in my family, extended family… that's we are part of Bengal. So, obviously all Bengalis enjoy fish. And fish no doubt is one of the finest non-veg items, health wise also. It's one of the finest proteins. So, there is nothing bad in campaigning with the fish. But I never knew that it will go viral. And moreover, one more thing, I always think that these narratives set by political parties, because I was a fresh joiner into politics. These narratives are useless things which turns the people into something which they shouldn't have been. It's very sad to say that in Bengal the election is, the diet of a person is an election issue. Whereas in other states like Maharashtra, like Gujarat, like Tamil Nadu, they usually have a debate on investment. They usually have a debate on how much educational facilities will be offered.

And what will be the pin-up poster by educational institutions. How much of the infrastructure, road infrastructure, railway infrastructure. And fortunately our chief minister, she has long forgotten that there is something called infrastructure. The taxpayers' money goes into infrastructure, into education, into health, into industry. But she is a dole distributor chief minister. She is interested only in doles which in the long run I think will never support a community, will never improve the state of affairs in Bengal. One need to correct that. So, I did that. Just because she should stop talking about fish. Q. Not just non-veg. Mamata Banerjee is also claiming that there is some thousand-crore deal that BJP has struck. A. Why is she afraid? Why is she taking up all these issues and points? She considers herself as one of the finest politicians India has ever produced. And she claims that she has done lot of things for Bengal. Actually really done a lot of things for Bengal. The electorate will come out and will go gung ho in her favour. But she being a street smarts politician, a grassroot level politician, she knows the pulse better than me. She knows that this time she is losing. So, she is now creating narratives and putting up, creating issues. So, that there is a diversion of all the, from all the other issues. People might consider this as a new one. But I think the electorate is very mature. They don't think about those. Had Humayun Kabir been so important for BJP, then we would have considered him long back. BJP is never interested in Humayuns and Kabirs… You know that, quote unquote. Pun might not be intended. But we are not interested in Humayuns and Kabirs. Q. And this takes me to the SIR question and Election Commission's alleged bias. So, in Nandigram I think 90 per cent are Muslims… So, that is a major vote bank… A. Why do you consider them as Muslims? They were people who were not Indians. There is a basic concept of being an Indian. These guys were not Indians. And incidentally, rather coincidentally, they were Muslims who were not Indians. That's not our fault. SIR finds out who, whoever is a logical and legal voter for India. Not legal on Bengal. It's done by the Election Commission of India, not Bengal. It's been done in many states, very, very peacefully. Just find out any single issue from Tamil Nadu. It's going into polls; Assam. It's ruled by BJP. Tamil Nadu isn't ruled by BJP. So, Bihar... There were no such issues. There was no hue and cry. Again. this is creation. Q. But election commission is out and out sharing a post saying this is a message for the TMC. So, that clearly shows a bias. A. The 4th of May will be the day where everything will be proven. It will be in rubric, that Bengal will have BJP. Don't even ask that question. That's written in the wall. Don't even ask. That's as credible as sun rises in the east. And the sun will rise in the east. It will be the BJP sun. Q. Is BJP's campaign strategy less saffron in Bengal? A. We are as saffron as we were. You know what, Bharatiya Janata Party is part and parcel of the extended Sangh Parivar or our Vijayadhara. So, it's nothing wrong in being a Sanatani. If one can say I am very happy to be a Muslim, so I too can say I am proud to be a Sanatani. There is no harm in it. We are not despising any other religion, caste, community, whatever. There is no hatred from us. But Sanatani's we know, we are inclusive religion. So, we are all inclusive. And it's just because Sanatani's were there, you know what, everyone did come. Right from Babur to Alexander to the English, the British. Everyone came and plundered our country. They did mass conversions out of coercion. The conversion was out of coercion then. History will tell you. The Sikh guru was murdered brutally in central Old Delhi. Just consider this. That's again was an administrative terrorism. If you teach one Sikh guru a lesson, then others will follow suit and they will also start converting out of fear. So, this is what they did. All, you find out all the mandirs in north of India, all were plundered and all the masjids you are now seeing in the north of India are basically on, built on previously existing mandirs. Even there is a book about the Taj Mahal. Go and read it. There are various examples, reasons we say, even the Taj was built on a Hindu structure. It was a Hindu structure. Q. So you are saying if BJP is voted to power, there is nothing for the other community to be scared of. A. Sanatanis are the most inclusive people. We will never harm anyone. BJP is ruling Gujarat for, I have forgotten how many decades. And it has about 20-25 per cent Muslims. Go and ask the Muslims of Gujarat, Maharashtra.