Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan's daughter joins BJP

Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s daughter joins BJP

Party general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present at the event.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Daughter of slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, Vidya Rani, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Tamil Nadu.
Daughter of slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, Vidya Rani, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Tamil Nadu. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

The daughter of slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, Vidya Rani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday at an event organised in Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu.

Party general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present at the event.

“I want to work for the poor and underprivileged irrespective of their caste and religion. PM Narendra Modi’s schemes are for the people and I want to take them to the people,” said Vidya.

Besides Rani, the event saw as many as 1000 members from other political parties join the BJP.

