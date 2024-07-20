Sangma assures enforcement of migrant workers registration amid KSU crackdown

Shillong: Following days of crackdown by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in Meghalaya to identify and deport illegal immigrants, mostly labourers, chief minister Conrad Sangmaon on Friday convened a meeting with KSU leaders to address the situation and seek a resolution. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma (File Photo)

Sangma assured that the registration of migrant workers will be strictly enforced, reiterating that tough action will be taken against those conducting unauthorised document checks. So far, 10 cases have been filed against organisations and individuals involved in such acts.

After meeting with the KSU delegation, Sangma told media persons that the state government is examining the various proposals and suggestions provided by the Union. “We are examining the different proposals and suggestions given by them, and we will see how to move forward on those,” he said.

The KSU has intensified its document checks on migrant workers to protest the government’s alleged failure to implement anti-influx measures, including the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, and the Inner Line Permit (ILP), according to the Union.

According to the KSU, over 2,500 migrant workers were deported in the past 12 days after being found without valid documents.

The CM explained to the delegation that there are no provisions in the law for work permits. He clarified that the government has assured the compulsory registration of migrant workers in the state.

“There was a particular notification, which used the term ‘work permit,’ but it was later clarified that ‘work permit’ refers to the application of the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act. The notification was corrected to state that while there are no provisions for work permits, there is a provision for the registration of labourers by contractors or employers bringing five or more workers into the state,” Sangma said.

The NSU delegation, led by President Lambokstar Marngar and general secretary Donald V. Thabah, argued that the 2020 Act is ineffective in combating the influx of migrants compared to the 2011 Act, citing the lack of required documentation and inadequate penalties for violations. It demanded the inclusion of imprisonment provisions from the 2011 Act, emphasizing that the current penalty of Rs.5,000 is insufficient.

Responding to these concerns, the CM Sangma said, “We have taken note of their concerns. If there are any shortcomings, necessary steps will be taken to rectify them.”

“There were also suggestions regarding the state Act, particularly the penalties, which should be more stringent. We will definitely examine those matters. They also mentioned several aspects of verification for people coming from outside,” he added.

Sangma assured that the suggestions are being considered and examined. He emphasized the importance of ensuring proper implementation of rules and laws to ensure migrant labourers have proper documentation and undergo necessary background checks.

The KSU questioned why the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) is not fully implemented and why amendments are being made when the principal Act has not yet been operational, attracting attention from the ministry of home affairs (MHA). The CM explained that the MHA is still examining the Act and that the government is proactively addressing several queries. On the issue of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), Sangma said that the government of India might not have considered ILP for Meghalaya because of its Sixth Schedule status. The KSU countered that the Sixth Schedule has limitations in combating the influx and cited the overwhelming non-indigenous populace in certain scheduled areas.

On KSU’s announcement to continue document checks until anti-influx mechanisms are in place, the CM stated that no one has the right to conduct such checks. “Ten cases have been filed against organizations and individuals conducting unauthorized checks. Firm action was taken by the police in Sohra, and no unauthorized checks were allowed. The law will take its course if anyone breaks it or creates any situation,” Sangma maintained.

“We had a discussion with the organization to clarify certain concerns. It’s important to be clear on the laws and provisions of different Acts to avoid confusion. Nobody has the right to check documents, and anyone who does so will face legal consequences,” the chief minister reiterated.

Meanwhile, speaking to HT over the phone late Friday night, KSU general secretary Thabah announced plans for a meeting to strategise on combating the influx and pressuring the government. “Checkings will be conducted as always. The KSU will always remain vigilant as in the past. Checking of migrants by the union not only depends on the central command but any unit or circle can conduct if they’re informed of the presence of non-indigenous people in their area of jurisdiction,” he warned.