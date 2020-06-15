e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sangrur: Congress leader, husband and son arrested for abetment to suicide

Sangrur: Congress leader, husband and son arrested for abetment to suicide

Earlier, the police had booked Kangra, her husband and three sons on June 4, when the resident, Sanjeev Kumar, (50) took his own life and died at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 10:04 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Sanjeev Kumar allegedly committed suicide after Vikasdeep had eloped with his daughter the previous night.
Sanjeev Kumar allegedly committed suicide after Vikasdeep had eloped with his daughter the previous night.
         

Poonam Kangra, Congress leader and a member of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, along with her husband, Darshan Kangra, and one of her sons Vikasdeep were arrested on Sunday night on charges of abetment to suicide of a local resident, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Sangrur, (rural), Satpal Sharma said.

Earlier, the police had booked Kangra, her husband and three sons on June 4, when the resident, Sanjeev Kumar, (50) took his own life and died at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sangrur City Police Station-1.

Kumar allegedly committed suicide after Vikasdeep had eloped with his daughter the previous night.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19: All-party meeting today, Cong says will give positive suggestions
Covid-19: All-party meeting today, Cong says will give positive suggestions
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
China, Pak possess more nuclear weapons than India: Defence think-tank SIPRI
LIVE: 1,15,519 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, says ICMR
LIVE: 1,15,519 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, says ICMR
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Beijing’s new Covid-19 cases now 79, local officials sacked, govt to expand testing
Delhi govt plans to increase hospital beds to 20,000 by June 20
Delhi govt plans to increase hospital beds to 20,000 by June 20
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
‘Beep, Peep and Meep’: Woman hatches 3 ducklings from supermarket eggs
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
Mumbai local trains to start for Covid-19 frontline staff from today
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In