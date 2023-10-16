News / India News / ‘BJP can’t digest questions on Adani': Sanjay Raut on ‘cash for query’ charge against Mahua Moitra

'BJP can't digest questions on Adani': Sanjay Raut on 'cash for query' charge against Mahua Moitra

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2023 11:03 AM IST

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Mahua Moitra of taking ‘bribes’ to ask questions in House.

Reacting to the Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey's "cash for query" allegations against Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that this was an attempt to demoralise the Trinamool Congress leader.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in the Rajya Sabha.(ANI file photo)
“BJP can’t stomach someone questioning any industrialist, including Adani, which is why they level such allegations,” Raut said, according to PTI. "Mahua Moitra is a renowned leader of the TMC and they (BJP) are trying to demoralise her.”

On Sunday, Dubey accused Moitra of “taking bribes” from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an “inquiry committee” to examine the charges against her.

In a letter to Birla, Dubey cited documents from an advocate and claimed those were “irrefutable” evidence of bribes exchanged between the Trinamool Congress leader and the businessman.

“There is not an iota of doubt about a criminal conspiracy hatched by Mahua Moitra to garner and protect the business interests of a businessman – Shri Darshan Hiranandani – by asking Parliamentary Questions, which is reminiscent of ‘Cash for Query’ episode of 12 December, 2005,” the BJP MP said.

Dubey also pointed out that 50 of the 61 questions Moitra asked in the Parliament were focused on the Adani Group, which had lately been accused of wrongdoing by American firm Hindenburg.

Making light of the allegations, Moitra hit back at Dubey and said several motions have been pending before the Speaker against leaders of the BJP.

She urged Birla to “finish the enquiries" against Dubey "for false affidavits and then set up my enquiry committee.”

“Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala & other BJP luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after the Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for ED & others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep,” Moitra posted on X.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
