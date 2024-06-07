 Sanjay Raut on Kangana being slapped: ‘Some give votes, some give slaps’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanjay Raut on Kangana being slapped: ‘Some give votes, some give slaps’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2024 03:19 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur during security check

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday reacted on actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut being slapped by a woman CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

“Some people give votes and some give slaps. I don't know what has happened actually... If the constable has said that her mother was also sitting, then it is true. If her mother was there in the farmer's agitation and someone said anything against it, then it would create anger,” Raut told reporters at a briefing.

“But if PM Modi says that there should be the rule of law, then it should not be taken into hands... The people in the farmer's agitation were sons and daughters of India. If someone insults Bharat Mata and someone is offended by it, then it is something to think about. I have sympathy for Kangana. She is an MP now. An MP should not be attacked but the farmers should also be respected,” Raut added.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

On Thursday, Ranaut, the BJP MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur during security check.

“I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me,” Ranaut said in a post on social platform X.

The CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

"She stated that the farmers are sitting there for 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she was heard saying in a viral video after the incident. The CISF sprung into action and suspended the constable and said that the investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Sanjay Raut on Kangana being slapped: ‘Some give votes, some give slaps’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On