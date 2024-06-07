Sanjay Raut on Kangana being slapped: ‘Some give votes, some give slaps’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday reacted on actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut being slapped by a woman CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.



“Some people give votes and some give slaps. I don't know what has happened actually... If the constable has said that her mother was also sitting, then it is true. If her mother was there in the farmer's agitation and someone said anything against it, then it would create anger,” Raut told reporters at a briefing.



“But if PM Modi says that there should be the rule of law, then it should not be taken into hands... The people in the farmer's agitation were sons and daughters of India. If someone insults Bharat Mata and someone is offended by it, then it is something to think about. I have sympathy for Kangana. She is an MP now. An MP should not be attacked but the farmers should also be respected,” Raut added. Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

On Thursday, Ranaut, the BJP MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur during security check.



“I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me,” Ranaut said in a post on social platform X.



The CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

"She stated that the farmers are sitting there for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she was heard saying in a viral video after the incident. The CISF sprung into action and suspended the constable and said that the investigation is underway.



(With agency inputs)