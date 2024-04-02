Sanjay Singh bail: AAP says ‘truth always wins’, BJP leader hits back

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to its jailed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case. Sanjay Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times file)

Addressing a press conference soon after the top court order, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said,"The Supreme Court said how can it be accepted that a person gave 11 statements, you did not accept his 10 statements and accepted 1 statement which was against Sanjay Singh and put him in jail. The Supreme Court also asked whether any money was recovered or attached. ED has no answer to this...today is a big day for democracy."



“March 21 was a big day, and things started changing from that day. Today, on April 2, AAP has got rid of some of its troubles. Today, the Supreme Court heard the bail plea of Sanjay Singh and the judge himself asked some questions to the Centre and ED, to which they had no answers,” the AAP leader added.



ALSO READ: ‘Satyamev Jayate’, says Atishi after Sanjay Singh gets bail from Supreme Court



Delhi minister Atishi said,"Today, party leader Sanjay Singh’s bail (in excise policy case) has proved that truth always wins. You can suppress the truth but cannot erase it. We all saw how AAP top leaders were arrested in false cases. Two important things came out in front of everyone today during Sanjay Singh’s court proceeding."



However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the AAP can no longer claim that the central agencies are indulging in any kind of vendetta politics.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“This bail has been granted when ED has not opposed the bail of Sanjay Singh...From today onwards, the AAP cannot claim that any of the agencies particularly the ED or the CBI is indulging in any kind of vendetta politics,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was quoted by ANI as saying.

“Today, AAP's claim of ED being vindictive has been busted. If AAP thinks that bail amounts to quashing of charges and celebration, it means that the party has accepted that those leaders behind bars are guilty,” he added.



Singh, who was arrested last October, was granted bail by a Supreme Court bench after the ED did not oppose his bail application. The bench said the AAP leader can continue with his political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)