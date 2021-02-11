Sapna Choudhary booked by Delhi Police in cheating case
Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has been booked by Delhi Police's economic offences wing after a company accused her of cheating to the tune of crores and breaching terms of agreement. The actor has been booked under IPC sections 420, 120 B, 406.
According to reports, the case goes back to 2018 when the Big Boss 11 contestant approached the PR company through a common friend and an agreement was signed between them.
Sapna allegedly took money for a stage show but did not perform. She also breached the agreement of the contract, the company alleged.
"The preliminary enquiry was conducted into this joint complaint by the undersigned and prima facie, enquiry discloses that the alleged persons mentioned in the complaint, in the conspiracy with each other have cheated complainants by not returning the loan amount obtained through loan cum trust agreements etc. Prima facie, an offence u/s 406/420/120-B IPC is made out," the FIR copy said.
Her mother, Neelam, has also been accused along with her siblings Shivaini and Karana and sister-in-law, Rachna. Sapna will soon be served a notice to join the investigation.
