‘Sarkari parivar’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi, BJP over dynasty politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, so often at the receiving end of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ‘parivarvaad’ (nepotism) jibes, on Tuesday hit out at the ruling party over the induction of several leaders with political background in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Gandhi's attack came two days after Prime Minister Modi, along with his ministers, took oath for the PM-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's third consecutive term at the Centre.

“Those who call the tradition of struggle, service and sacrifice of generations as nepotism are distributing the will of power to their ‘sarkari parivar’ (government with people from political families),” the ex-Congress chief, whose great-grandfather, grandmother and father were Prime Ministers, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi,” he added, targeting the PM as the latter has repeatedly called out opposition parties over dynastic politics.

In his social media post, Gandhi named the following Union ministers: BJP chief JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, HD Kumaraswamy, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Raksha Khadse, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Ram Nath Thakur, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jitin Prasada, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Anupriya Patel, Ram Mohan Naidu, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Among them, Kumaraswamy is a former Karnataka chief minister and son of ex-Prime Minister of India, HD Deve Gowda, while Jayant Chaudhary's grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh, also held the country's top post for a brief period.

Several former Congress leaders also feature in the list posted by Gandhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Rao Inderjit Singh.

