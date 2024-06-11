 ‘Sarkari parivar’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi, BJP over dynasty politics | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Sarkari parivar’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi, BJP over dynasty politics

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2024 05:45 PM IST

The ex-Congress chief attacked the ruling party for inducting leaders with political background in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, so often at the receiving end of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ‘parivarvaad’ (nepotism) jibes, on Tuesday hit out at the ruling party over the induction of several leaders with political background in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Also Read | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accuses Congress of nepotism

Gandhi's attack came two days after Prime Minister Modi, along with his ministers, took oath for the PM-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's third consecutive term at the Centre.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“Those who call the tradition of struggle, service and sacrifice of generations as nepotism are distributing the will of power to their ‘sarkari parivar’ (government with people from political families),” the ex-Congress chief, whose great-grandfather, grandmother and father were Prime Ministers, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi,” he added, targeting the PM as the latter has repeatedly called out opposition parties over dynastic politics.

Also Read | Udhayanidhi Stalin responds to BJP's 'nepotism' barb: ‘I agree that DMK is...’

In his social media post, Gandhi named the following Union ministers: BJP chief JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, HD Kumaraswamy, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Raksha Khadse, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Ram Nath Thakur, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jitin Prasada, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Anupriya Patel, Ram Mohan Naidu, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Among them, Kumaraswamy is a former Karnataka chief minister and son of ex-Prime Minister of India, HD Deve Gowda, while Jayant Chaudhary's grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh, also held the country's top post for a brief period.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slams Lalu Yadav for dynastic politics, asks ‘how many will contest’

Several former Congress leaders also feature in the list posted by Gandhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Rao Inderjit Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Sarkari parivar’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi, BJP over dynasty politics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On