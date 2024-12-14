Satellite spectrum not to be allocated on first come first serve basis: Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday asserted that satellite spectrum allocation will not follow a first-come-first-serve basis, while also addressing the recent controversy over personal remarks made against him in Parliament by an Opposition MP. Speaking at the Times Network’s India Economic Conclave, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that auctioning spectrum for satellite services was not feasible due to scientific constraints (ANI)

Speaking at the Times Network’s India Economic Conclave, Scindia emphasised that auctioning spectrum for satellite services was not feasible due to scientific constraints. “No country in the world auctions satellites because it’s physically impossible. The pricing will be decided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. That authority will assign the price, and based on that, the spectrum will be assigned to everyone that procures a license,” he said.

The minister explained that satellite spectrum must be shared due to physical principles, making administrative allocation the global standard. “You can only auction something that is committed to a certain individual. For satellite phones, you have to point your antenna, and that’s when you get the signal, and it keeps shifting,” Scindia said.

Speaking about State-owned telecom operator BSNL, Scindia said the company has been posting operational profits since 2021, with revenues increasing by about 12% to ₹21,000 crore while expenditure reduced by 2%. He added that BSNL’s delayed 4G launch was due to its choice to use indigenous technology, with plans to roll out 100,000 towers by June 2025

Addressing the Parliament controversy, Scindia stressed the importance of maintaining decorum in democratic discourse. “In my 22 years of political experience, I have never made a personal remark about anyone. There should be a standard in politics,” he said, referring to offensive comments made by Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee during a discussion on the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that Banerjee had submitted a written apology for his remarks, though Scindia refused to accept it, calling it a “personal attack on me and the women of India”.