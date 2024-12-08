Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sukanta Majumdar walk the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav | Video

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sukanta Majumdar made a surprise appearance on the ramp at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav fashion show in New Delhi on Saturday. The two ministers, wearing traditional northeastern-style jackets, walked the ramp to promote the region's vibrant fashion. Scindia and Majumdar walked the ramp wearing northeastern style jackets.

The fashion show was part of the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, aims to showcase the region's textile industry, artisanal crafts, and unique geographical indication (GI) products.

The fashion show featured a display of regional styles, with northeastern fashion taking center stage.

Scindia, who also holds the portfolio of Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, said the event was a celebration of culture and creativity. "Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India! Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models," he posted on X while sharing photos of him walking the ramp.

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav features a range of events, including artisan exhibitions, state-specific pavilions, technical sessions, and investor meets. The event aims to promote economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism.

The eight northeastern states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim -- are often referred to as the 'Ashtalaxmi' or eight forms of prosperity. They contribute significantly to India's cultural, social and economic fabric.

The festival also showcases the region's rich cultural heritage through vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines. With its unique blend of culture, creativity, and economic opportunities, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is set to become a flagship event for Northeast India.

During the inauguration, PM Modi visited various pavilions and interacted with artisans and craftsmen displaying their products, highlighting the cultural richness and economic potential of the region.