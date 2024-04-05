‘Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki’, says PM Modi at rally in Rajasthan's Churu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday repeated his “Saugandh mujhe mitti ki” (I vow by this country's soil) call from February 2019, as he campaigned in Rajasthan's Churu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan's Churu (PTI)

“Yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh ghar main ghuske marega (this is new India, we will eliminate terrorists on our enemy's soil)" PM Modi said.

On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had struck a Jaish terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot, twelve days after 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Incidentally, on the day of IAF's retaliation, the PM was in Churu, campaigning for that year's general elections, which he and his party, the BJP, would go on to win.

Meanwhile, in his Friday rally, the PM once again exuded confidence that he will win a third consecutive term, and hinted at ‘major decisions’ during the third term.

“Whatever has been done in the past 10 years is just a trailer and is like an appetiser. The main course is yet to come,” he remarked.

PM Modi also led the crowd in chanting “ab ki baar, 400 paar” (this time, we will win more than 400 seats). The BJP has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own, and over 400 with allies.

From Churu, the saffron party has fielded Paralympian Devendra Jhahjharia. Denied ticket, its 2-term MP from the seat, Rahul Kaswan, joined the Congress, and will now contest against his former party.

In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, while one seat went to its then ally, Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). This time, however, Beniwal's RLP is in alliance with the Congress, and he will stand from Nagaur, which he won five years ago.