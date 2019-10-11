Saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passes away at 70
The 70-year-old is survived by his wife and three children.india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:21 IST
Mangaluru
Renowned saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passed away here on Friday morning.
The 70-year-old is survived by his wife and three children. He was suffering from age-related issues.
He died at a hospital after being reportedly admitted on Thursday following his illness.
He was a recipient of Padma Shri and many other awards.
First Published: Oct 11, 2019 10:19 IST
