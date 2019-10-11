e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passes away at 70

The 70-year-old is survived by his wife and three children.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mangaluru
Renowned saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passed away.
Renowned saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passed away.(ANI Twitter)
         

Renowned saxophonist and Padma Shri awardee Kadri Gopalnath passed away here on Friday morning.

The 70-year-old is survived by his wife and three children. He was suffering from age-related issues.

He died at a hospital after being reportedly admitted on Thursday following his illness.

He was a recipient of Padma Shri and many other awards.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 10:19 IST

tags
top news
5000 cops, Navy warships secure Mamallapuram for PM Modi, Xi Jinping summit
5000 cops, Navy warships secure Mamallapuram for PM Modi, Xi Jinping summit
Oct 11, 2019 09:49 IST
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
Oct 11, 2019 08:41 IST
Ex-Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh arrested in Ludhiana
Ex-Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh arrested in Ludhiana
Oct 11, 2019 09:12 IST
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Oct 11, 2019 09:41 IST
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Oct 11, 2019 09:31 IST
Gemini Man movie review: Will Smith’s age catches up to him
Gemini Man movie review: Will Smith’s age catches up to him
Oct 11, 2019 08:20 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
Watch: Rajnath Singh defends Rafale ‘shastra puja’, slams critics
Watch: Rajnath Singh defends Rafale ‘shastra puja’, slams critics
Oct 11, 2019 09:12 IST
trending topics
PM ModiSaif Ali KhanBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesKareena KapoorRamiz RajaDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summit
don't miss
latest news
India News