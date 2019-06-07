SC allows Janardhana Reddy to visit Ballari, pulls up CBI for delay in framing charges

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the plea filed by former Karnataka minister and illegal mining case accused Gali Janardhana Reddy seeking permission to travel to Ballari on the ground that his father-in-law has suffered a stroke.

A vacation bench of the top court presided by Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, while allowing Reddy’s plea, also pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not framing charges even after 6 years.

“Even 6 years down the line charges not framed. Why? We would like to know. We are concerned about this,” the bench told CBI. The bench also directed that Reddy should not visit or try to influence any witnesses in the mining scam cases,

During the course of hearing, Reddy’s counsel S Ganesh apprised that court that the trial is yet to start in these cases. “Reddy had earlier visited Ballari five times and has never violated any court order and rules and regulations while on bail,” the lawyer said.

Ganesh also pleaded with the court to allow his client to visit Ballari on the ground that his father-in-law has gone through bypass surgeries three times.

As per his bail condition, Reddy is not permitted to visit Ballari without prior go-ahead from the court.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 18:52 IST